In a tit-for-tat response, Pakistan on late Thursday evening expelled an official posted in the High Commission of India in Islamabad. The announcement came hours after India and Pakistan started a new round of war of words after India expelled a staffer posted in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and accused him of running an espionage ring.

“The Foreign Secretary summoned the Indian High Commissioner today (27 October 2016) and conveyed the decision of the Government of Pakistan to declare Mr Surjeet Singh, an official of the Indian High Commission, as persona non grata,” said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The declaration came even as Indian sources indicated that they were preparing for a tit-for-tat response from Pakistan after Pakistan’s MoFA issued a strongly worded press release blaming India for violation of Vienna Convention over the expulsion of the staffer from the Pakistan High Commission. The Pakistani press release also accused Mr Singh of violating the Geneva Convention.

“ The Foreign Secretary expressed deep concern over the activities of the Indian official that were in violation of the Vienna Convention and the established diplomatic norms,” the release said, and added, “the Indian High Commissioner has been asked to make urgent necessary arrangements for Surjeet Singh and his family to leave Pakistan by 29 Octobeer 2016.”

During his briefing on Thursday afternoon, MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup had indicated that the expelled Pakistani staffer and his family would have to leave India by October 29.