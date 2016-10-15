The 22-year-old sepoy crossed the LoC by accident after the surgical strikes by the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army on Friday confirmed for the first time that sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, who went missing near the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29, is in its custody.

Though India said the sepoy “inadvertently” crossed the LoC, Pakistan had so far refused to acknowledge his presence.

The Pakistani side accepted it during a conversation between the Directors-General of Military Operations over the established hotline on Thursday. “They acknowledged that he was in their custody and was being interrogated,” sources said.

The 22-year-old sepoy crossed the LoC by accident after the surgical strikes by the Indian Army. He was posted in Mendhar district of Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC and had strayed across the border at Jhandroot, west of Mankote village in Poonch district, and was captured by the Pakistan Army.

The same day, DGMO Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh informed the Pakistani side of the incident but it had refused to acknowledge that he was in custody. India had also stated that he was not involved in the surgical strikes.

Army officials said the chances of his release had now brightened as there is a set mechanism to deal with such cases. “Such incidents keep happening due to the terrain and there is a mechanism to hand over such individuals,” one officer observed.

Sepoy Chavan hails from Dhule district in Maharashtra. His grandmother passed away after hearing the news of his capture. He is the second Indian soldier to be officially captured by Pakistan. In March this year, Pakistan claimed that it had captured an Indian “spy” who, it said was posted in Iran and was arrested in Balochistan for “subversive activities.”

However, India had clarified that Commander Kulbhushan Yadav (retd) had no link with the government since his premature retirement from the Navy.