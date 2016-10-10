Pakistan said on Sunday that the death of a 12-year-old Kashmiri boy due to pellet injuries was the “worst example of state terrorism”.

Condoling the death of Junaid Akhoon, the Foreign Office said the incident was part of “continued Indian atrocities” in Kashmir.

“The cold-blooded murder is the worst example of state terrorism of India and is deplorable,” it said in a press release.

“The government and the people of Pakistan convey their deepest condolences on the death of Junaid to his bereaved family,” it added. The FO said the people of Kashmir were demanding their fundamental human rights, especially the right to self- determination, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. “The grave situation of human rights violations in Kashmir, growing atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris should be a matter of concern to the international community and the UN and warrants an immediate intervention to stop the bloodshed by India,” it said.