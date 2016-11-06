The Indian Army has 'effectively retaliated using same calibre weapons', says a police official

The Pakistan Army on Sunday resorted to shelling at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

At least four places came under indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistan Army, targeting civil and defence facilities in the area, a police official said.

“The Indian Army has effectively retaliated using same calibre weapons, shelling and firing exchanges are still on,” he said.

The ceasefire violation has taken place after a brief lull of two days.