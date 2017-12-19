Pak. violated ceasefire 881 times in 2017: govt.

The 740-km LoC is under the operational control of the Army and 192 km of IB in Jammu is manned by the Border Security Force. | Photo Credit: PTI

There was a 230% increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) this year compared to 2016, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In 2017, Pakistan violated ceasefire 771 times along the LoC while the figure stood at 228 last year. There were 153 violations in 2014. There were 110 violations along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the lowest in four years.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire a total of 881 times along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, killing 30 people, the Lok Sabha was informed.

The 740-km LoC is under the operational control of the Army and 192 km of IB in Jammu is manned by the Border Security Force.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

In 2016, there were 449 ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed. As many as 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured.

The government also released data on the impact of demonetisation on terror incidents, which showed an increase Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 in comparison to last year. There were 341 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir from November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 311 in the corresponding period the previous year, the Lok Sabha was informed.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in Lok Sabha that incidents of stone throwing had reduced considerably in Jammu and Kashmir. “..the overall security situation in the country post demonetisation has shown improvement,” he said in reply to a written question.

He said ₹90 lakh had been seized from Maoist cadres and supporters in Naxal-affected areas after the government scrapped ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes on November 8, 2016.

As many as 564 Naxal cadres and sympathisers surrendered during the period from November 8 to November 29, 2016.

The Minister said insurgency in the Northeast was at a low ebb in many States. There were 857 incidents of Naxal violence from November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 1,078 in the same period the previous year.

There were 323 militancy-related incidents in the Northeast between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 507 in the same period of the previous year, the Minister added.