Reacting to reports in a section of the media, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said a canard is being spread that his son Karti has refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

“That is not true. The canard is intended to discredit me and harass the members of my family,” he said in response to a media report.

Mr. Chidambaram said Mr. Karti received a summons that did not refer to any case or scheduled offence or crime or what are the “proceeds of crime” that are being investigated.

“Therefore, referring to Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, he sought information about the offence under PMLA in respect of which he was required to appear. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the ED,” he said.

The former Finance Minister said Mr. Karti has made it clear in the reply that if the ED gave particulars of the offence under PMLA that is being investigated, he will certainly answer all questions pertaining to that said offence. “I repeat that he will answer all questions provided he is told the offence that is being investigated. The allegation that Karti is not cooperating with the ED is baseless,” he said.