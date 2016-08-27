The Enforcement Directorate has identified over 30 Indian companies for scrutiny of transactions in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The agency has zeroed in on these entities after searches conducted last December, in coordination with the Income-Tax Department, against Vasan Health Care and Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited. Vasan Health Care and Advantage Strategic belong to the associates of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti.

The ED had also carried out searches on the premises of Mr. Karti’s company Chess Global Advisory Services in his presence. He told the media that his businesses were fully compliant with laws and regulations.

According to a senior official, most of the companies currently under the ED scanner are based in Chennai. Mr. Karti has a stake in some companies.

The over 30 entities identified by the agency are into legal, tax and investment consultancies, healthcare solutions, logistics, estate development activities, household goods, textiles and fast-moving customer goods. Some companies are into tourism services, including running hotels and resorts and providing car rentals.

The Directorate has received details of the bank accounts of some companies, which are being examined. Suspected overseas financial transactions in over a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore and Sri Lanka, are also being probed as part of the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The ED had recently issued two summonses to seek some clarifications from Mr. Karti in connection with the investigations.