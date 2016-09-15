The Chennai City Police officials say elaborate security will provided to ensure normalcy on Friday.

Over 12000 police personnel will be deployed on Friday in the city in view of general strike called by traders and other outfits.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangilin Peramaippu and various farmers associations have called the general strike to protest the violence and attacks on Tamils in Karnataka. Bus services and other essential services are likely to be affected. An association of private schools announced closure of schools by their members.

The owners of petrol bunks, lorries, trailors,omnibuses and the farmers association will participate. The main Opposition DMK and other political parties extended support to the strike.

Intensive patrolling will be done in the city and necessary deployment will be stationed at vantage points. Over 12000 police personnel will be deployed for providing security. Necessary security will be given private establishments and shops if they will open said a police official.

The City Commissioner S. George has convened a meeting of police officials in the afternoon to discuss security arrangements.

Meanwhile security has been beefed up around establishments of Union Government as unknown miscreants hurled stones on Indian Oil Bhavan in Nungambakkam.