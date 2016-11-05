Arunachal Pradesh Governor V. Shanmuganathan on Friday asked the youths to make the State a paradise on earth and called upon them to build a new, strong, prosperous, disciplined and efficient India.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day Youth Festival at Tezu in Lohit district, the Governor said that the youth must prepare themselves to shoulder their responsibilities effectively in various sectors and professions.

He reminded them that they have an important role in addressing social issues, including protecting the environment, preserving good age-old traditions, eliminating evil social customs and contributing to socio-economic development, a Raj Bhavan communique informed.

Mr Shanmuganathan also advised them to inculcate self-discipline.

He said that their actions, thoughts and words must reflect the highest sense of integrity, honesty, commitment and a very high sense of patriotism.

“You must have quest for knowledge and be inquisitive. Strive to be excellent and best in whatever field you choose. Think globally and have purpose in life,” he said.

He said that the youth must change their mindset and open up to new ideas and new friends.

He advised them to be an entrepreneur and provide jobs to others as there are many scope for entrepreneurship in horticulture, tourism, hydropower, handloom and handicrafts.

Appreciating the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), the organiser of the event, for working tirelessly in preserving and promoting the cultural identity and the traditional art of every indigenous faith since its inception in 1999, the Governor wished that the NGO carry on its bounden work and further strengthen the indigenous faiths and beliefs of the State.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram who also attended the festival, said that indigenous people must be proud of the tradition based on community living.

IFCSAP president Dr Ligu Tacho in his presidential address called for implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religions Act (1978).

President of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Jagdeoram Oram, Research scholar from USA Yvette Chaire Rosser and Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering also attended the festival, the communique said. - PTI