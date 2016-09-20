: A youth has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a man with whose family he had a feud.

The incident happened on August 30 when one Sunita*, resident of Jahangirpuri, was returning home with her cousin on a scooty. They were accompanied by Sunita’s brother and daughter, who had been picked up from school in Swaroop Nagar, said DCP (North-West) Vijay Singh. “The woman’s cousin, Amandeep, was driving the scooty. When they reached near Radha Krishan Murti, the accused, Neeraj Yadav, arrived. He was accompanied by one Mukesh. Suddenly, Neeraj fired on Sunita*, but the bullet hit Amardeep instead,” said Mr. Singh.

“Neeraj wanted to take revenge as he was allegedly beaten up by the father of the complainant on August 20,” said Mr. Singh.

*Name changed