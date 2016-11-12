A youth was arrested by the Odisha Police when he was trying to deposit fake currency notes at a bank at Khurda town, near here, amid the rush of customers depositing money following the demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Sumit Kumar Tudu, a resident of Kendrapara district, was trying to deposit Rs 2.5 lakh at the SBI branch at Khurda town.

“We found fake currency notes of Rs 47,000 face value in the bundle,” SBI in-charge Khurda, Deba Prasad Kanhar said, adding that the bank authorities have informed the police about the incident.

Forty-two of the fake currency notes being deposited by Tudu had a face value of Rs 1,000 each and 10 notes had a face value of Rs 500 each, the police said.

The youth claimed to be the son of a bank officer and reportedly told the police that the money belonged to his father and that he was told to deposit the amount in his father’s account.

The police have registered a case under sections 489A, B, C and other sections of the IPC. The youth was being interrogated, Khurda SDPO Harihar Pani said. - PTI