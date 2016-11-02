In a temporary relief to yet another fugitive servitor of Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday asked the Puri police not to take any coercive action against Jayakrushna Mahasuhar pertaining to the NBW issued against him. The High Court also asked the police not to go ahead with the proclamation proceedings initiated against Jayakrushna until further orders.

Adjudicating over petitions filed by Jayakrushna seeking to quash the NBW and the proclamation proceedings, Justice Kumari Sanju Panda, giving him the temporary relief, directed the petitioner to appear before the Puri District Collector on November 5 and give an undertaking stating that he shall not indulge in similar offences in future. The High Court has also reportedly made an attempt for an amicable solution to the imbroglio.

“The Court (HC) has instructed the Government counsel to discuss the matter with the Puri District Collector and find out whether an amicable settlement outside the court could be arrived at,” informed Jayakrushna’s lawyer Subrat Kumar Nayak adding that the matter would again come up for hearing on November 7 next.

Booked in at least four cases, including attacks on journalists and threatening the District Collector during the ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual of the deities in July this year, Jayakrushna has been evading arrest since the . A local court of Puri had issued NBW against him and proceedings to proclaim him as an “absconder” and attachment of his properties under Sections 82 and 83 of CrPC have also started.