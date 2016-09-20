To provide help to old and differently-abled passengers at stations, Railways has decided to introduce Yatri Mitras Sewa to enable passengers to book wheelchair services cum porter services shortly.

IRCTC has been entrusted with the responsibility for providing Yatri Mitra service at stations.

The Yatri Mitra service can be booked on IRCTC e-ticketing website or through dialling or SMS to 139.

Yatri Mitra shall provide wheel chair cum porter services to differently-abled, ailing and old persons, according to railways.

The Yatri Mitra Sewa will be available for arriving and departing passengers.

IRCTC, railways catering and tourism wing, may provide this service ‘Free of cost’ through some NGO, charitable trust, PSUs or under CSR.

However, railways said “if this service can’t be provided ‘Free of Cost’ due to lack of response from NGOs, Charitable trust, PSUs etc, IRCTC may arrange this service on payment basis through a service provider or on its own.”

Service charges

The service charges, if applicable, shall be kept reasonable and affordable keeping in mind the objective of providing services to the needy. The service charges should be collected by the service provider directly from the passenger.

IRCTC may also arrange these services through existing battery operated car operator, if required.

A mobile application is being developed by CRIS which would also be made available for booking of Yatri Mitra.

A dedicated mobile number for each station, where this service is available, shall be made available by the service provider/IRCTC which would be displayed on IRCTC e-ticketing website and zonal websites of Indian Railways to facilitate booking of Yatri Mitra.

Based on the station at which the facility is booked by the passenger, the booking details (Train Name and Number, date and time of arrival/departure, PNR number, Name of the passenger, Coach and berth number) will be sent by SMS both to the passenger and service provider/IRCTC along with the amount chargeable, if applicable, for the service.

The mobile number of the Yatri Mitra shall also be sent to the passenger through SMS before the expected time of the arrival of the passenger so that the passenger can contact the Yatri Mitra.

The mobile application developed by CRIS would have the facility for the service provider to update the status after providing the service. The passenger would also have the option to give feedback regarding compliance for his booking.

The service will be available at major stations. - PTI