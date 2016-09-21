The Capital is facing its worst outbreak of chikungunya in the last six years and what is also worrying doctors is that the death toll due to dengue has risen to 19 even as the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has crossed 1,300.

According to a municipal report released on Monday, at least 220 fresh cases of dengue were reported last week while 607 cases have been recorded this month till September 17.

In figures

At least 1,378 cases of dengue have been reported in the city so far this year. September-October is the peak season for dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Out of the 1,378 cases, 652 were reported in August alone.

Last year, the city saw 15,867 dengue cases — the worst in 20 years — with the disease claiming 60 lives.

In 1996, a severe outbreak of dengue had claimed 423 lives.

As per the municipal report, over 1,000 people have been affected by chikungunya till the second week of September. The last time the number of affected people reached the three-figure mark was in 2011.

As per estimates by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which tabulates the data for vector-borne disease cases in the Capital on behalf of all civic bodies, 1,057 confirmed cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

At least 15 deaths due to chikungunya complications have been recorded at various city hospitals, but the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.

The committee set up by the Delhi government to review cases of death attributed to dengue and chikungunya complications has “ruled out” chikungunya as the primary cause of fatality and said it was “co-morbid conditions” in its patients which led to their deaths.