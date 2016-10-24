A 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death allegedly by a jilted lover at MG Road metro station here on Monday morning.

The woman was stabbed multiple times on her face, neck, abdomen and hands. Accused Jitender, an auto-rickshaw driver, was caught and beaten up by the public before he was handed over to the police.

Pinki, who worked at a beauty parlour in Rohini, was on her way to metro station to catch a train to her work place when the accused attacked her from behind inside the station.

Even before the passers-by could react, it was all over, an eyewitness said.

The woman, a resident of Sirhaul village, was taken to Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Pinki's husband Man Singh said that the accused had been stalking her for a long time. "He would often call her and even me and threatened to take her away from me," said Man Singh, who works at a pantry in Gurugram.

The accused had a scuffle with Man Singh two months ago on this matter, but the matter was not reported to the police.

Minutes before the attack, Pinki had called her husband and told him that the accused was following her.

Pinki had divorced her first husband and married Man Singh three years ago. She originally belonged to Shillong. She has a son from her first marriage. Her sister stays in Delhi.