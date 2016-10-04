Elusive woman separatist leader Asiya Andrabi was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

The chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat outfit was nabbed from the Basant Bagh area of the city in the afternoon, a senior police official said.

The law enforcing agencies were on a lookout for her since the current unrest began in Kashmir on July 9, a day after

She had been issuing radical statements while being underground.

Andrabi is the only top Kashmiri separatist leader who had been evading arrest since the start of the current unrest.