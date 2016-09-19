A Government Railway Police official did not confirm the rape but said the woman fell from the running train and lost her right leg in the mishap.

In a shocking incident in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving train and pushed out of it as a result of which she lost her right leg. Uttar Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of recording the second highest number of crimes in railways after Maharashtra.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official did not confirm the rape but said the woman fell from the running train and lost her right leg in the mishap. “We are looking into the matter and the guilty will not be spared,” GRP official Sudhir Singh said on Sunday. The woman, who was screaming in pain, was noticed by villagers in the morning near Khazakhurd railway station under the Sarai Lakhansi police station.

The villagers brought her to Khurhat railway station for treatment at the district hospital here, but since her condition was serious she was referred to Varanasi.

The woman alleged that she was going home in Shahganj area in adjoining Jaunpur district by the Tamsa passenger train on Saturday night when two men raped her and pushed her out of the moving train.

Afterwards, her photographs went viral on news channels and social media.

Earlier this month, a college girl received serious head injuries after being pushed out of a moving train by a man attempting to snatch her purse in Bareilly. The incident occurred near Abhaypura railway station on the Lucknow-Lalkuan section when the girl was going to college with her sister.

Another woman passenger was robbed and thrown off a Lucknow-bound express train by unidentified persons near Chitbaragaon railway station on Chappra-Varanasi section in Ballia district last month.

As per National Crime Records Bureau data, there has been a 52 per cent rise in registered crimes on railways — from 25,737 in 2011 to 39,239 in 2015.