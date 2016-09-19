A woman was on Sunday killed in an explosion, suspected to have been triggered by crude bombs stockpiled in her thatched house, at Labhpur in Birbhum district, the police said.

A senior police officer said the body of Serifa Bibi was recovered from the debris after an explosion at her house in the Sekampur-Shantipara locality under Labhpur police station limits in the early hours.

The explosion ripped apart the walls of the thatched house, he said, adding that the owner of the house and Serifa’s husband, Rahaman Mallik, was missing.

Initial investigations suggest that crude bombs, stockpiled in the house, triggered the explosion, the officer said, adding that “further investigation” would unearth the exact cause.

Police and bomb squad personnel have combed the spot. - PTI