Woman gang-raped after son elopes with lover in U.P.

The mother of a youth belonging to Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, who eloped with a girl, was abducted and gang-raped allegedly by the girl’s relatives, the police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the alleged gang rape victim is a resident of Bhopura village.

The victim and her family were kidnapped and taken to Nojal, a nearby village, where she was gang-raped. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Mr. Sharma said the 26-year-old man, the son of the rape victim, studied in Ghaziabad and fell in love with his classmate. They eloped on November 20.

“The accused and his accomplices came to Shamli and abducted the family members of the man, including his mother, father, brother and brother-in-law. They beat them up and kept them in their custody for almost a week and traumatised them,” he said.

“We have registered a case of gang rape and abduction against the family of the girl,” Mr. Sharma said. “We got a tip-off about the abduction, after which we freed them. Later, the victim narrated her ordeal and we registered a case of gang rape against the girl’s father, and her two uncles. One of the accused has been arrested, and the rest are at large.”