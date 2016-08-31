Ms. Banerjee said her government will abide by the decision of the court and will return land to the farmers of Singur.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee described the Supreme Court judgment on Wednesday setting aside the land acquisition by the previous Left Front government in 2006 at Singur for Tata Motors proposed small car factory, as a landmark victory for her.

“Despite electoral victories I had only one job left to return the land of farmers of Singur. Now I can die in peace,” Ms. Banerjee said after the judgment.

The Chief Minister said that she salutes the spirit of farmers of Singur who faced all odds but did not bow down to injustice. “This is a landmark victory for me,” she told journalists at the State Secretariat.

Reiterating her policy, that agricultural land should not be acquired forcefully Ms. Banerjee said that by forcefully acquiring land of farmers in Singur the Left Front government committed a “historical suicide.”

Ms. Banerjee said her government will abide by the decision of the Court and will return land to the farmers of Singur.

Speaking to journalists, a visibly pleased Ms. Banerjee recounted her 26 days of hunger strike from December 4 to December 29 and thanked all those who stood by her.

Farmers erupt in festivities

Meanwhile, in Singur farmers erupted in joy soon after the news of the judgment reached them. People smeared green abir on their faces, blew conch shells burst into impromptu sloganeering. They also held photographs of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and shouted ‘Mamata Banerjee zindabad.’

A timeline

The Left Front government under former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had ordered accquisition of 997 acres of land in Singur in 2006 for Tata Motors small car factory. While, 11,000 farmers owning roughly 600 acres of land had received the compensation about 2,000 farmers owning the remaining 400 acres did not accept the compensation.

Owing to the protests by farmers led by Ms. Banerjee, the Tatas decided to shift the project to Sananda in Gujarat and abandoned the project in October 2008. After coming to power the Trinamool Congress government passed Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Act, 2011. On June 22, 2012 the Calcutta High Court held the Singur Act as “unconstitutional and void.”