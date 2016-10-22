The toll in Monday’s fire at the SUM Hospital here has risen to 25 with the death of four more persons in different hospitals.

The Odisha government on Friday dropped the 1,000-bed hospital from the Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) and the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY).

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was also planning action as the management had not allegedly obtained building plan approval for some blocks on the hospital premises, official sources said.