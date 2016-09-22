Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he will support whatever steps the Centre will take in the wake of the Uri attack and the country should demonstrate unity on the issue of fighting terrorism.

“It should not be an issue for levelling allegations and counter-allegations...The country should demonstrate unity on the issue of terrorism...I will support whatever steps the Centre will take in the wake of the Uri attack and to root out terrorism,” Mr. Kumar told reporters at a press conference.

An environment against terrorism should be created to isolate the country promoting terrorism and shelters of terrorists should be demolished, he said when asked what action should India take in the wake of the attack on the army base in Uri in which 18 soldiers were killed.

The Nitish Kumar Cabinet had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs.11 lakh each to the kin of three soldiers from Bihar killed in the terror attack. - PTI

