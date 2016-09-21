Demanding appointment of doctors at the bus stations and all the government buses, the Punjab Congress on Tuesday said if voted to power, the party will provide the facility for free.

“The state government must appoint medical staff or a doctor in each government bus. The govt collects the full fare from the public, but who will care about their health?” Avtar Henry, vice-president, Punjab Congress asked.

“There is a lack of quality hospitals in the State and yet this government is sending doctors to each and every train and bus for teerthdarshan for vote bank,” he said. - PTI