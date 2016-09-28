The Election Commission on Tuesday said it will keep an eye on the role of the police in the UP Assembly elections slated for next year, besides focusing on the use of money and muscle power.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, after his meeting with the representatives of political parties, also said that holding free and fair election in theSstate would not be a problem if unbiased action is taken at the police station level.

“During meeting with representatives of political parties, apprehensions were raised that police force might be misused in favour of some party. We will keep an eye on the police,” Mr. Zaidi told reporters here.

“In the coming elections, our main focus will be on police stations, the Election Commission’s (EC) eye will be at the police stations as the EC feels that if unbiased action is taken, there will be no problem in holding free and fair polls,” he said.

The CEC said the Commission had also received complaints about sub-inspectors being made the in charge of the police stations in place of inspector-level officers, and they take “biased” actions.

“The EC has directed that the charge of police stations should be given to inspector-level officers,” he said.

To a question that over 50 per cent police stations were being headed by the officers of a particular community, Mr. Zaidi said posting at police stations would be made as per the Election Commission’s policy.

On the request of political parties that Central forces should be deployed before the nominations to check incidents in which candidates were prevented from filing nominations, the CEC said the EC would try for their deployment in places where there is such apprehensions. PTI