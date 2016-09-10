Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra, who was released from prison on Saturday morning after being incarcerated for over 21 months in connection with the Saradha scam, said he wants to rest now but would follow West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instructions.

“I am tired and want to take rest now. I want to spend time with my family, my wife, my sons and my grandson. For two years I have not seen (Durga) Ma. This year I will enjoy Durga Puja with my family,” he said after his release from Alipore Central Jail on Saturday.

“Whenever Mamata Banerjee assigns me, I will follow her instructions. I want to see a new Bengal emerging under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ... To see the BMWs and the Tatas investing in the State,” he said while replying to questions about his plans to resume his political career.

Declining to comment on the CBI terming him as an “influential” person, Mr. Mitra said, “The court will see into it... My counsel will explain this in the court. I am a lone man these days. I have nobody beside me.”

“I will not comment anything more as I am unwell since the past 20 months and my doctors have prescribed me not to engage into any kind of political debate,” he added.

Mr. Mitra, who was arrested on December 12, 2014, however, insisted he had done nothing wrong.

“I have never done anything wrong. My only fault was that I was young and inexperienced. But in the last 21 months I have gained the experience of 21 years.”

Mr. Mitra said he is a civilised person and will abide all the conditions set by the court.

“I’ll not break the law. I will extend my assistance to CBI and will appear whenever and wherever they want me to appear,” he said.

Mr. Mitra said he has full faith in judiciary and is hopeful of getting justice and that his innocence would be proved.

He was released from Alipore jail at 6.45 a.m. and taken, amidst rejoicing by his supporters and party members, to a hotel within the Bhowanipore police station limits as per the condition set by the court for granting him bail. His own residence is within Kalighat police station limits.

Mr. Mitra, former West Bengal transport minister said, “I’m very happy (on getting bail). I’m happy that I’ll be with my family. I feel so good coming out of jail after such a long time. Kolkata seems to be almost a new place to me ... I have not seen it for 20 months.”

Alipore sessions court granted Mr. Mitra bail on Friday on two sureties of Rs. 15 lakh each.

He was directed to appear before the court on November 23, surrender his passport to the CBI and appear before its investigating officer once every week. He was directed not to leave the Bhowanipore police station limit.

Mr. Mitra, who was arrested on December 12, 2014, was granted bail by a lower court in 2015. He had surrendered before the court after his bail was cancelled by the Calcutta High Court on November 20, 2015.

Former Union Minister Matang Sinh is among those arrested in the case, while several Trinamool Congress functionaries, including Ms. Banerjee’s close aide Mukul Roy, have been questioned in connection with it.

The CBI took over the investigation in June 2014 on the order of the Supreme Court.