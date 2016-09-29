One-day special Assembly session scheduled for Friday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will hold a special one-day Delhi Assembly session on Friday to expose a “very big conspiracy”.

Announcing the government’s decision on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would expose the conspiracy behind the registration of false cases against himself, his Ministers and other AAP MLAs.

“False cases against AAP MLAs n ministers, FIR against me, CBI raid on me — why? A v big conspiracy. Will expose in Del Assembly on Fri [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Stormy session

Indicating that the session will be stormy, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said AAP leaders and MLAs are charged on spurious cases and ‘wrong’ FIRs are registered against them.

It is likely that the AAP dispensation and the Centre are in for another round of confrontation.

Challenge to media

Health Minister Satyendar Jain challenged the media to report the Assembly session’s proceedings. “I challenge the media to telecast live the expose to be made by the CM related to the FIR against him,” Mr. Jain said.

The session comes a week after Mr. Kejriwal was named in the FIR by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal in an alleged recruitment scam.

However, the anti-graft unit had later clarified that the CM will not be questioned and his name was mentioned in the FIR as the complainant had named him.

Mr. Kejriwal has alleged that the FIR was registered on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dengue, chikungunya

Issue of rising cases of dengue and chikungunya, will also be taken up.

The AAP has already launched a campaign against the BJP-led municipal corporations for the poor sanitation situation of Delhi.

The session is likely to see bashing of the BJP leadership in the civic bodies for ‘failing’ to keep streets clean and not carrying out fogging drives.

“The issue of corporations failing to fumigate will be raised. The civic bodies have completely failed to clean the city following which there has been a spurt in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases,” said sources in the government.

