The day-long marathon meeting between separatist leaders and civil society groups in Srinagar to chalk out future course of action, and re-look the 121-day-long agitation, ended with a pledge to continue with “resistance and shutdown politics”.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik met representatives of religious, trade, transport, education and lawyers’ groups at the Hyderpora residence of Mr. Geelani. It was their second meeting in a week.

Sources said that there were mixed points of views on the continuation of shut-down politics and its impact on the local population. The issues of transporters, who have halted public transport for 123 days now, were debated.

Angry youth



Even when the closed-door meeting was on, scores of youth assembled outside the venue and raised slogans like: “Sauday baazi nahin chaleygi (no sellout will be accepted)”.

Mr. Malik had to come out of the meeting to assuage angry youth on the streets. “No decision will be taken that will harm the mass uprising,” Mr. Malik told the agitating youth.

The impact of the street sentiment, dominated by masked young men, was evident on the outcome of the meeting.

“All the participants unanimously authorised the resistance leaders with their full mandate and support to continue the freedom struggle with zeal and passion,” read the joint statement issued by Mr. Geelani, Mr. Malik and Mirwaiz.

Underlining that “economic losses, educational hiccups as well as social constraints are a part of the movement”, the joint statement further said that: “The programmes from the [separatist] leadership should be followed in letter and spirit. ”

Hardened stand



Ever since militant Burhan Wani's killing on July 8, separatists have been issuing weeklong protest calendars, where, except for the afternoon relaxation hours for a few days, people are asked to observe a complete shut-down.

With few efforts made at a serious dialogue process between Srinagar and New Delhi, separatist leaders are cornered by their cadre to harden their stand in the wake of civilian killings and the detention of youths.