In the latest fallout of man-animal conflict, people allegedly hacked a rogue wild boar to death after it let loose a reign of terror by attacking the locals at Kajalapatia and Batighar villages in Kendrapara district.

The carcass of the male boar with multiple injury marks was recovered from the village yesterday. Its abdomen was ripped apart following the attack by local residents. The animal had strayed into the village from the nearby forest areas. The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of its death, officials said.

The rogue animal had reportedly injured several persons since past one month after it had strayed into the villages.

“From preliminary investigation, it has become apparent that the animal was killed in retaliatory attack by locals. The animal might have sneaked into the village to eat crops and standing vegetable plants as the village is located in close vicinity of forest areas and habitation corridors of these animals,” said Forest Range Officer, Mahakalpada forest range under Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary, Bijoy Kumar Parida.

“As the animal that was killed comes under protected species, we have registered case under sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused would be arrested shortly. People have no right to take law into their hands even though animal-induced damage caused to them,” he said.

Forest personnel are maintaining night watch and vigil in the village as people have registered complaints of straying by boar and deer species. The department has constituted two night vigil squads to drive away the wild animals. The villagers have been advised to avoid movement during night, said forest officials.

The department has decided to ensure animals’ safety in mangrove habitat of the wildlife sanctuary while curbing the act of straying into village areas by animals. The acts of straying by the deer into places of human habitations greatly expose them to poaching threat, they said. - PTI