: Long before Deepa Malik, a Gurgaon-based para-athlete and motivational speaker, became the first Indian woman to bag a paralympics medal finishing second in a shot put F-53 event in Rio de Janeiro, her family was sure of her finishing on the podium.

Speaking to The Hindu , Ms. Malik’s elder daughter Devika, herself a para-athlete having won three international and eight national medals, said it was a moment full of “excitement”. “We always expected her to finish on the podium. She had put in a lot of hard work and dedication. But one can never underestimate the fellow players at the international level, they may always be better prepared. My father is at Rio with Deepa, but I was following the event live on television. My younger sister Ambika, who is currently at a hostel, was keeping track of the events with her friends. As soon as the results were announced, I started getting congratulatory calls from my friends and other family members,” recalled Devika, who is all set to fly to the United Kingdom for her further studies.

The journey to win the medal has not been an easy one for Ms. Malik, who has 58 national and 17 international medals to her name. Ms. Devika said her mother would follow a strict diet regimen and practice seven to eight hours a day. “She would get up at 5 a.m. and workout for four to five hours in the morning and another two to three hours in the evening. She underwent a tough training before going to Rio and would follow a strict diet regimen,” said Ms. Devika.

Born in Hindu Jat family in Sonipat, Ms. Malik, an Assistant Athletic Coach at Gurgaon, is married to veteran cavalier Colonel Bikram Singh.

Ms. Devika said her mother got all the support from the Haryana government. The State is already a leader in sports in India and has the “best sports policy” in place, she added.

Ms. Devika, however, lamented that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not meet the para-athletes before they left for the paralympics. “My mother got a call from the Union Sports Minister after she won the medal and the Minister informed her that Mr. Modi would meet her after she is back,” said Ms. Devika, a resident of DLF Phase-I.

She hoped that after her mother’s achievement, the para-athletes in the country would also be treated on par with the able-bodied players.

Looking forward to her mother returning home on September 17, Ms. Devika said: “The whole family will be together again. But we have not planned any further celebrations, as my mother would have a lot of commitments.”