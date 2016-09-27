In view of the recurring crocodile-man conflict in Odisha, the Forest Department has issued advisories asking the residents of riverside villages in Kendrapara district to not venture into water-bodies infested with the reptile.

“We have sounded precautionary warning in view of the recurring outbreak of man-animal conflict. Yesterday, a 27-year-old woman Saraswati Pradhan was grievously wounded in an attack by a crocodile in a creek in Ramnagar village. At least five persons have been injured in various parts of the district in the past three weeks in croc attack,” Mahakalpada Forest Range Officer Bijoy Kumar Parida said. - PTI