A court-monitored mechanism is essential, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, an accused in a disproportionate assets case along with others, on Thursday claimed in the Delhi High Court that the way in which the probe was conducted showed an “element of enthusiasm” by the CBI indicating an element of “mala fide.”

Questioning the CBI’s jurisdiction in registering the case here, his counsel told Justice Vipin Sanghi that the court should look into the “ramifications” of the matter as the agency could keep doing its probe which might finish the political career of the Congress leader.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Singh, said that as per the CBI’s case, all assets alleged to be disproportionate to the known sources of income were in Himachal Pradesh and the agency should not have lodged the case in Delhi, on the basis of the fact that his client was then a union minister here.

“The manner in which the probe was conducted [by the CBI] shows an element of enthusiasm which would not have been there in normal circumstances. That is why a court-monitored mechanism is essential,” he told the court. He said it should be ensured that the CBI was not biased against anyone based on the political party which was in power at the Centre or the State.

Mr. Sibal said the CBI had conducted the first preliminary enquiry (PE) and thereafter sought to close the case, but later it carried out a second PE on the same set of facts which were dealt with earlier.

He argued that the check period in a DA case “cannot give the CBI the jurisdiction to lodge a case here” as jurisdiction would be made out at the place where the offence was alleged to have been committed.