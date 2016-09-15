The vigilance unit of the Delhi Police, looking into the allegations of sexual harassment made by 24 women personnel against an Inspector, summoned the officer on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Amulya Patnaik. Mr. Patnaik, however, said that in the preliminary findings “no angle of sexual harassment was found”. The final findings are yet to be submitted.

In April, at least 24 policewomen had accused an inspector posted in the Provisioning and Logistics unit of sexual harassment during duty.

The matter came to the fore when a woman constable posted in the Provisioning and Logistics Unit informed senior officers about alleged harassment by the inspector around five months ago and then approached the Delhi Police Commissioner. Others too shared similar stories.