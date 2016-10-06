The Vigilance officials in Odisha on Wednesday found assets worth over Rs. 1 crore in possession of a primary school headmaster.

The vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous raids at different locations associated with Pramod Kumar Samal, Headmaster of Kudamusa Primary School in Sundargarh district, an official release said.

The raids were conducted following allegations on Mr. Samal of acquisition and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.