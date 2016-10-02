Coinciding with the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday, the regional languages movement backed by rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar announced the formation of a new political party with its aim to take on the BJP government over its failure to deliver electoral promises and tackle corruption.

The new party floated by Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) was named Goa Suraksha Manch(GSM).

Speaking to reporters here after launching the GSM former MLA and ideologue of the BBSM Uday Bhembre said that the academician Anand Shirodkar would be heading the political party, which is expected to contest the upcoming polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

“Our objective is to defeat the BJP-led alliance government which has betrayed promises made to people on the regional languages issue. The tenure of this government has been marked with corruption, U-turns and inefficiency,” Mr. Bhembre said.

Mr. Velingkar, former RSS chief in Goa and the co-convenor of the BBSM was sacked as the Goa Vibhag Pramukh of the RSS, following his continued public criticism of the BJP-led government in Goa, especially Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, for “the betrayal of a promise made to discontinue government grants to English medium primary schools run by Arch Diocese, a society operated by the Roman Catholic Church in Goa.

The issue of medium of instruction at primary level is presently haunting the BJP government, which declined to stop the grants of English primary schools, has been simmering from the erstwhile regime of Congress in the State.

As main Opposition, the BJP then had backed and actively participated in the agitation launched by the RSS-dominated BBSM demanding that the grants to English primary schools be discontinued and only regional languages be promoted as medium of instruction at primary level by the State.