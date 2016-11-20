The Haryana government on Saturday launched a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) 2016 for declaring tampered or defective meters for all categories of consumers having sanctioned load up to five KW.

The scheme shall remain in operation from November 20 to December 31, 2016, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters here.

The cases of such consumers, who voluntarily declare tampering of meter or meter being defective, shall be decided as per the provisions of the scheme.

The CM said the consumers would be charged on nominal consumption basis as per their sanctioned load for last one year on current normal tariff only, instead of twice the tariff along with compounding charges. PTI