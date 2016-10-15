Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday called upon scientists to think “out-of-box” in research laboratories, as a number of government’s programmes like Digital India and Make in India “need support of the scientific community”.

“Modiji’s government has formulated a series of programmes like Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, bio-toilet and many others. All these people-oriented programmes need support from the scientific community to make life of people easy. Therefore, all should think differently to help the people in need,” he said addressing a function at the CSIR-IMMT here.

Research by scientists should not be limited and remain closed within the four walls of laboratories but should percolate to the common man, he said.

The Union Minister for Science and Technology also laid stress on “R&D Vision for Future” and said better coordination was needed among the CSIR laboratories to avoid duplication of R&D work in the country.

Mr. Vardhan urged scientists to complete the R&D projects in a time-bound manner and that “innovations should be cost-effective and better lab-industry synergy is required”.-PTI