A pilgrim today died after falling from a cliff while on his way to Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The unidentified man slipped on his way to the cave shrine. His body was recovered near Ambalika point at Adhkuwari and shifted to the nearby dispensary, a police officer said.
He said a case has been registered and investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
