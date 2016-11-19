Former chief secretary of Uttarakhand, Shatrughna Singh was today sworn-in as the state’s Chief Information Commissioner.

Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor K K Paul at Raj Bhawan auditorium in the presence of Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Prominent among those who attended the swearing—in was BJP MP from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, Uttarakhand’s new Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy and DGP M A Ganpati.

A 1983 batch IAS officer, Singh had recently taken voluntary retirement from the post of Chief Secretary before his superannuation in December this year.

The CIC’s post was laying vacant for a year since N S Napalchayal stepped down in 2015 after completing his five—year term.