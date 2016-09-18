At least 17 soldiers were killed and 20 others injured; all four militants killed.

Initial reports indicate that the four slain terrorists who carried out the largest attacks on the Army in Kashmir “belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad tanzeem,” the Army announced. The Army has lost 17 soldiers in the attack and over 30 have been injured.

“Some the terrorists had some items with Pakistani markings, I have spoken spoke to Pakistan DGMO and conveyed our serious concerns on the same,” Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said in a statement to the media on Sunday.

Recounting the sequence of events, Lt Gen Singh said that four heavily armed terrorists had opened fire on an administrative base of the Army at Uri in Kashmir at approximately 05:30 hrs in the morning and the operation continued till around 08:30.

He observed that four Ak-47 rifles and four under barrel grenade launchers along with a large number of war like stored were recovered from them. “The terrorists fired incendiary ammunition along with automatic fire of small arms that led to Army tents/ temporary shelters catching fire, Lt Gen Singh said which explains the high casualties.

The additional tents located in the complex were to house additional troops inducted due to routine turnover of troops. A transition of Army units was underway and 10 Dogra was being replaced by 6 Bihar regiment. In the past too attacks had taken place during such troops shifts which are generally kept under wraps.

Officials said that the transition time is seen as a relatively easier time to target as new troops are taking positions and the guard tends to be lowered.

“Troops of 6 Bihar were accommodated in tents. Terrorists put tents on fire and then shot the troops when they were rushing out,” sources said. Due to this officials said the casualty rate was very high and most of the soldiers killed belonged to 6 Bihar regiment.

“Of the 17 casualties, 13-14 have been due to the tents/shelters having caught fire,” Lt Gen Singh stated. As of evening the operation for clearance of the area was still on and a deliberate search of the area was being carried out around the military complex in Uri.

“I would like to assure you that the Army remains prepared to thwart any nefarious designs and any evil designs of the adversary shall be given a befitting reply,” Lt Gen Singh added echoing the tough statement made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials rush to valley

As the operations came to a close Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh rushed to the valley to take stock of the situation and visit the injured soldiers.

Mr. Modi directed Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to visit Kashmir. Mr. Parrikar, who was in Goa, rushed to Delhi and headed straight to Srinagar by late afternoon.

“Have spoken to Home Minister & Defence Minister on the situation. RM will go to J&K himself to take stock of the situation,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Strongly condemning the attack Mr. Modi termed it a “cowardly terror attack”. “I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” he sent out a strong tweet.