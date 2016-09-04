The video of Javeed Ahmad taking a taser shot went viral on social media in which he can be seen falling on the ground after the impact.

Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmad on Sunday surprised his colleagues by having a taser gun tested on him.

Taser gun is an electroshock weapon which fires dart-like electrodes at the target. Due to electric shock the target suffers neuromuscular incapacitation resulting in temporary immobility.

The video of the DGP taking taser shot went viral on social media in which Mr. Ahmad can be seen falling on the ground after the impact. His colleagues can be seen assisting him as he tried to get back on his feet.

The IPS Association hailed Mr. Ahmad on Twitter. “Kudos to @Uppolice DGP @javeeddgpup for taking Taser shot on himself during a demo. Taser a non lethal electroshock”.