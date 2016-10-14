After Rahul Gandhi's “Kisan Yatra”, which covered 3,000 kilometres across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will launch a “Rahul Sandesh Yatra" on October 15.

The Yatra, is expected to reach every panchayat in the 75 districts of the State to build on the enthusiasm created by Mr Gandhi's road shows and is seen as the Congress party's micro-level outreach mobilisation campaign. Local party leaders expect Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the yatra.

The party leaders will raise the themes that were the focus of the Kisan Yatra — waiving farmers’ debt, reducing electricity rates by half and the deteriorating law and order at the local level are expected to dominate the yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi's kisan yatra created substantial enthusiasm among people. Now we want to further expand that enthusiasm into a support base by reaching out to people at the level of smallest unit like the panchayat,” said Abhimanyu Tyagi, spokesperson of the district Congress committee in Meerut.

“The Rahul Sandesh Yatra” will start in every Assembly constituency and will go on till October 27. The yatras are scheduled to conclude on the same day across the State,” he said.

“The party cadre is really excited. Lakhs of people have joined the party since Rahulji started the campaign. The new members will certainly give the extra push in reaching out to more people,” Mr. Tyagi added.