BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that newspapers and television channels working for and owned by capitalists were trying to create an unfavourable atmosphere for her party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections through negative election surveys.

She warned her supporters that the election surveys were a ploy to “demoralise” them and advised them to stay cautious until the election was over. Ms. Mayawati said rival parties were “masters at scheming” against her with the help of their capitalist friends.

Though the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did not name any particular survey, her remarks, in an review meeting with party members here, came a day after a pre-poll survey predicted that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party next year, winning 170-183 seats. The India Today-Axis Opinion Poll said the BSP would stand second with 115-124 seats, while the SP, which currently rules the State, would be at the third spot with 94-103 seats. The Congress could be reduced to anything between 8-12.

The survey, though predicting a hung Assembly, projected Ms. Mayawati as the most popular CM face. If 31 per cent of people wanted her as the Chief Minister, 27 percent favoured Akhilesh Yadav, the current chief minister.

The Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, Sheila Dikshit, received just one per cent favourable votes while Priyanka Gandhi, who is expected to provide the star quotient to the party’s campaign, could muster the support of only two per cent.

Interestingly, a thumping majority of respondents — 64 per cent — picked Ms. Mayawati as most qualified to deal with the law and order situation in the state. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh followed, with 18 per cent popularity, while the current incumbent, Mr. Yadav, stood third with 17 per cent.

Casting doubt over the poll-surveys, Ms. Mayawati told her party members that these surveys were used by capitalists and industrial houses to create a mood in favour of her rival parties.

When these parties form government they return the favour and work for the “interests and profits” of these capitalists, she alleged, adding that most newspapers and television channels, along with the survey agencies, were owned and controlled by these capitalists. In comparison, she claimed, her party worked for the interest of the people.