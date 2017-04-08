Uneasy calm in Bhadrak

Cracking down: Policemen cane motorists in curfew-bound Bhadrak town of Odisha on Saturday.

An uneasy calm prevailed in this communally sensitive town following the violence of the last couple of days with incidents of widespread arson on Friday evening.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed on the town and prohibitory orders imposed in nearby Dhamnagar and Basudevpur on Saturday morning. Fifteen platoons of armed police staged flag marches in sensitive localities of the town. The Centre also rushed 2,000 paramilitary personnel.

Thirty-six people from both communities were arrested. After taking stock of the situation, top police administration decided to extend curfew till 8 a.m. on Sunday. “Situation is by and large peaceful on Saturday,” said K.B. Singh, Odisha’s Director General of Police, who is camping in Bhadrak along with Home Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The State government also appointed Gyanaranjan Das, who was the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), as Bhadrak Collector and asked him to take charge immediately.

Peace talks fail

The town witnessed communal violence over the alleged posting of objectionable remarks on Hindu deities in a social networking site. The administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to control the situation on Thursday.

However, when a meeting of the peace committee failed to resolve the issue, the situation went out of control on Friday evening.

Houses of both communities were attacked, dozens of shops were set on fire and police personnel were targeted towards the evening. However, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

Billowing smoke

Smoke continued to billow on Saturday morning from the shops that were attacked. As many as 18 fire tenders were summoned to extinguish fires, said State Fire Officer Sukant Sethi.

Kacheri Chhak, Chandan Bazar, Charampa Chhak and the area around Town Police Station were the worst hit.

“Miscreants entered my house on Friday evening, torched two bikes and all furniture. My mother fortunately stayed inside kitchen to escape from the rioters,” said Pawan Bagaria, a resident of Pawan Bazar.

At least 15 godowns in the area were looted and set on fire by rioters.

(With inputs from PTI)