Taking serious note of the poor condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh, especially after the heavy rain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to prepare a work plan for their proper maintenance.

“Undertake repair work of the roads damaged due to heavy rainfall on a priority basis,” the Chief Minister directed after reviewing the condition of roads in a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials here on Thursday.

He said municipal corporations will be responsible for upkeep of roads under their limits, an official of the Public Relations Department said on Friday. Mr. Chouhan gave instruction to formulate a scheme for collection of toll tax from heavy commercial vehicles transporting minerals and exerting heavy pressure on roads.

Besides, he ordered a survey on condition of Government buildings in the State. The officials said in the meeting that patch work of roads will be completed by October 31. In the current year, construction of 100 bridges and culverts will be carried out by the PWD.

A total of 810 youths were imparted training under the Chief Minister Contractors Scheme. Further, 3720 building construction works have been completed by the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the department.

Reconstruction of 4,000km roads will be completed in the current year by the PWD.

PWD Minister Rampal Singh and Chief Secretary Antony DeSa, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) A. P. Shrivastava and Principal Secretary (PWD) Pramod Agarwal among others were present in the meeting. PTI