Passengers of a Jet Airways Delhi-Dhaka flight had a harrowing time on Friday as their flight had to return to the IGI airport 45 minutes after taking off due to ‘security concerns’.

The Boeing 737 aircraft with 135 passengers on board had arrived from London, and in its next leg was to fly to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

At around 1.30 p.m., flight 9W 272 took off from IGI airport but had to return 45 minutes after take off.

The reason behind the return was that baggage of two passengers, who had the same name, got exchanged by mistake.

“The flight had arrived from London and the baggage of a passenger, who disembarked from the flight in Delhi, was left behind in the aircraft. Another passenger with the same name boarded the flight from Delhi, but his baggage was not loaded on the aircraft,” said a senior official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“As a result, the baggage of the passenger who had got down at Delhi flew with the aircraft towards Dhaka. The flight was then asked to return back and the baggage was exchanged,” he said, adding that “there was no security alarm caused by the incident.”

Passengers on board the aircraft, however, had a different experience to share.

“The flight was supposed to take off at 1.25 p.m. and by 1.30 pm we were airborne. However, at 2.15 p.m. when the flight was cruising, the pilot made an announcement that he has just been told by Delhi air traffic control that due to security concerns, the flight has to be turned back to Delhi,” said a passenger.

“As the pilot didn’t explain what the security concern exactly was and the crew also didn’t have anything to offer, all the passengers got very nervous,” said the passenger.

