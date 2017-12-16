Udaipur peaceful after two days of trouble

more-in

After two days of protests and clashes with the police, the situation in Udaipur city in south Rajasthan remained peaceful on Saturday, though prohibitory orders were in force and mobile internet services continued to remain suspended. More than 40 persons, including two dozen policemen, were injured in the violence.

Despite the prohibitory orders, right-wing groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised rallies on the city’s roads for two days in support of Shambhu Lal Raigar, who had hacked to death a Muslim migrant labourer from West Bengal in Rajsamand last week. The organisers claimed that their protest was against “inflammatory slogans” raised earlier by Muslims.

During the protests, an incident of a man climbing on the roof of the district court building and unfurling a saffron flag created a flutter in the town. As the youth waved the flag, the protesters argued and clashed with the policemen while trying to prevent them from entering the court premises.

Of the 220 persons detained by the police, 53 were formally arrested on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, causing damage to public property and obstructing public servants from carrying out duty and assaulting them. While the 53 accused were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday, others were released on personal bond.

Inspector-General of Police Anand Srivastava said prohibitory orders would continue for a couple of days, depending on the situation. The man who unfurled the saffron flag on the court building was yet to be identified.

Crowds had gathered throughout the day on Thursday in different areas of the city, including Town Hall, Chetak Circle, Madhuban and Fatehpura, but the police dispersed them by use of force. The mob went out of control when it reached Court Circle and got support from the lawyers, after which the clashes with policemen took place.

Police have also arrested 10 persons who participated in a demonstration organised by the Muslim Mahasabha at Chetak Circle in the town on December 8 and allegedly raised some provocative slogans. They were demanding stringent punishment to Raigar for killing the labourer, Mohammed Afrazul.