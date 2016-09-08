Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. “An encounter took place between a joint team from the Kutaru and Farsegad police stations and a group of armed Maoists near Talmendhri village. The police later recovered two unidentified bodies of Maoists,” Bijapur District Superintendent of Police K.L. Dhruv said in a statement.

The police also recovered four country-made guns, ‘Maoist bags’ and other materials from the spot.