A man looks at a damaged machinery that was brought to demolish houses and (right) Mazida Beghum, 40, mother of Anjuma Beghum, 18, who was killed in police firing cries at Bandardubi village on the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park, in Assam on Monday.- Photos: AP

The residents refused to move out until they were paid adequate compensation

Two persons were killed and five others injured on Monday when the police opened fire to disperse protestors demanding compensation before they move out from areas near the Kaziranga National Park, the police said.

In view of a Gauhati High Court order last year, the Assam government had decided to carry out eviction in Banderdubi and Deochurchang areas under Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district after the residents refused to move out until they were paid adequate compensation.

While 190 families are being evicted from Banderdubi, 160 families are being evicted from Deochurchang.

Heavy security arrangements were made since yesterday in the two areas but as eviction began this morning, the situation turned tense with protestors squatting and resorting to stone-throwing.

Senior police officials present at Banderdubi urged the protestors to move away but they turned violent with the security forces resorting to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling and then opening fire to disperse them.

Two persons were killed in the firing including a woman, identified as Anjuma Khatun and the man as Fakhruddin.

The five persons injured in the firing have been admitted to Jakhalabandha Health Centre.

The situation in the area was still tense but under control with the eviction drive continuing.

There was, however, no report of any untoward incident in Deochurchang area.

The authorities have pressed elephants, excavators and rollers into service to demolish the houses.

Many families have moved to National Highway 37 with their belongings.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad leader Akhil Gogoi demanded that the families be paid adequate compensation before they are evicted. - PTI