Army foils infiltration bid, kills two ultras in Kashmir

Jawans stand guard along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Army on Saturday morning said it killed two unidentified infiltrators along the Line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of Kupwara.

The soldiers manning the fence at Goutum Post near LoC had intercepted a group of militants. “After being challenged the militants opened fire triggering an encounter,” the army said. Two infiltrators were killed, said the army spokesman. The operation is on, he added.

Ceasefire violations

Meanwhile, violation of ceasefire agreement by Pakistani troops continued for the second night in Jammu. A BSF spokesman said during the intervening night Pakistan troops resorted to firing with small and heavy weapons at Sai, Treva and Jabowal forward posts in Arnia Sector in Jammu.

“Indian forces retaliated. The firing stopped on Saturday morning. No loss of life reported," said the spokesman.

"Indian forces retaliated. The firing stopped on Saturday morning. No loss of life reported," said the spokesman.

However, some livestock were killed or Injured. "Two houses were damaged,' said the spokesman. A BSF personnel was killed in ceasefire violation on Friday night in Jammu.