: A clash between two communities in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Sunday night left around half-a-dozen persons injured.

The clash allegedly happened between residents of Jahangirpuri’s C and G block. It broke out when some people from these colonies joined a candlelight march, organised by an NGO, to show solidarity with those killed in the recent Uri attack.

As the procession crossed a wedding venue in the area, some boys who had joined the march mid-way allegedly passed derogatory remarks on some people standing nearby.

That soon snowballed into a full-blown conflict in which people from both communities hurled bricks at each other and allegedly nabbed rival youths to assault them.

By the time the police took charge of the situation, around half-a-dozen persons had been injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

‘Rare occurrence’

Skirmishes between the residents of the two blocks in Jahangirpuri are common, but mostly arise from disagreements during cricket matches played between members of the two communities. Locals said Sunday was among those rare days when the skirmishes had communal colours. “We have been living together for decades,” said Mohd. Shadab, a resident.